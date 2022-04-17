Karnataka Congress enrols highest number of party supporters in digital drive

Karnataka topped the list of state Congress units to digitally enrol members for the organisational elections, accounting for 70 lakh of the 2.6 crore supporters who joined the party till Friday.

Friday was the deadline for enrolling members – through digitally and via physical application forms – who could be in the voters list for the organisational polls.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has said there has been a tremendous response to the digital membership drive, especially younger supporters of the party.

Sources said Telangana has enrolled 39 lakh members digitally followed by Maharashtra 25 lakh, Rajasthan 18 lakh and Kerala 13 lakh. The party hopes to tabulate the number of supporters who joined the party through non-digital mode in a couple of days.

The leadership is expecting that another 3 to 3.5 crore people have joined the party through physical applications and this could take the total membership to 5.6-6 crore. At present, sources said, the Congress has around two crore members.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had on Friday enrolled as a party member digitally while a host of senior leaders like Rahul Gandhi were among the first to enrol as a digital member. The drive was started on November 1 last year.

A senior party leader said the membership drive will continue but those who are joining the party after April 15 cannot be part of the organisational elections.

