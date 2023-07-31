K'taka Congress govt engaging in hate politics: Kateel

Karnataka Congress govt engaging in hate politics: Kateel

'Congress MLAs have revolted against their government. The government has no money to pay salaries in many departments,' Kateel claimed.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 31 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 22:34 ist
Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel claimed that the Congress-led state government in Karnataka is engaging in hate politics.

He said, “Whenever Congress comes to power, hate politics increases in the state. All the welfare programmes including Bhagyalakshmi, Raitha Vidyanidhi, Rs 4000 for farmers under Krishi Samman Nidhi have been stopped by the state government. The development works initiated by the previous BJP government too have been suspended,” he alleged.

Also Read | I am not an aspirant for Karnataka BJP prez post, party leadership will decide, says C T Ravi

"The Congress government wants to repeal the anti-conversion act and the anti-cow slaughter act that was implemented by the previous BJP government. The government has failed totally in the state", Kateel said.

“Congress MLAs have revolted against their government. The government has no money to pay salaries in many departments. It came to power with false promises and failed to fulfil its promises. On the one hand, the power tariff has been hiked. Attempts are being made to install meters to pump sets of farmers. Around 10 to 15 farmers have ended their life by suicide and over 15 murders have occurred in the state after Congress came to power in Karnataka,” he alleged.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress
Siddaramaiah
Nalin Kumar Kateel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bumrah back from injury, to lead in T20 against Ireland

Bumrah back from injury, to lead in T20 against Ireland

Clash over 'urine-like odour' from girl's water bottle

Clash over 'urine-like odour' from girl's water bottle

Andhra councillor slaps self for failing to fulfil vows

Andhra councillor slaps self for failing to fulfil vows

3K PMLA, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs

3K PMLA, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

Parental nod must in love marriages? Gujarat to analyse

 