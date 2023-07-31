Karnataka Congress govt engaging in hate politics: Kateel

BJP state President Nalin Kumar Kateel claimed that the Congress-led state government in Karnataka is engaging in hate politics.

He said, “Whenever Congress comes to power, hate politics increases in the state. All the welfare programmes including Bhagyalakshmi, Raitha Vidyanidhi, Rs 4000 for farmers under Krishi Samman Nidhi have been stopped by the state government. The development works initiated by the previous BJP government too have been suspended,” he alleged.

"The Congress government wants to repeal the anti-conversion act and the anti-cow slaughter act that was implemented by the previous BJP government. The government has failed totally in the state", Kateel said.

“Congress MLAs have revolted against their government. The government has no money to pay salaries in many departments. It came to power with false promises and failed to fulfil its promises. On the one hand, the power tariff has been hiked. Attempts are being made to install meters to pump sets of farmers. Around 10 to 15 farmers have ended their life by suicide and over 15 murders have occurred in the state after Congress came to power in Karnataka,” he alleged.