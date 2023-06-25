Karnataka Congress guarantees: BJP to protest in Legislature

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday that the Congress government must implement all its five guarantees in its full scope or relinquish power.
Yediyurappa was speaking at a convention of BJP workers from the central districts here.
Attributing BJP’s defeat in the Assembly polls to the Congress’ guarantees, Yediyurappa said the saffron party will not take these promises lightly as people are waiting for them to be implemented after reposing trust in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.
“While the BJP legislators will fight for it in the legislature, other leaders will stage a dharna at the Gandhi statue outside, till the legislature session concludes,” Yediyurappa said.
Also Read | Free rice: Won't accept even a single gram less, says B S Yediyurappa
He added that the party will not allow the session to be conducted if the guarantees are not fulfilled.
BJP leaders must also insist that the Congress gives 10 kg rice in addition to the 5 kg given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This makes it 15 kg,” he said.
“Even as the Opposition parties are making an effort to unitedly defeat BJP at the national level, the saffron party will come back to power by winning 300 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Yediyurappa said.
He urged the cadre to ensure victory in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. He asked them to work hard to win the BBMP polls.
