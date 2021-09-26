Karnataka Congress, JD(S) extend support for bandh

The Karnataka Congress has extended support to the bandh call given by farmers’ organisations on Monday.

In a release, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that the Congress party would extend support to the bandh call, as the anti-farmer policies of the Central and state government had put farmers in dire straits.

Also read: Siddaramaiah's comments on JD(S) irk HDK

Protesting the draconian legislation of the Centre, farmers are protesting on the streets of Delhi for a year now.

“While the BJP government has repeatedly tried to curtail the protests, it did not show the basic courtesy of listening to the demands of farmers,” he said.

JD(S) has also extended support to the bandh.

Check out latest videos from DH: