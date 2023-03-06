Karnataka: Congress Lingayat leaders to seek 50 tickets for community

A group of Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders of the Congress met on Monday and decided to seek more tickets for the community in the upcoming Assembly election.

The meeting took place under the leadership of veteran Shamanur Shivashankarappa. They gathered ahead of the screening committee meeting scheduled to begin from Tuesday. According to sources, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders will press for at least 50 tickets anticipating a swing in votes of the community, which is seen as the BJP’s traditional support base.