Karnataka Congress MLAs face ticket heat in 36 constituencies

The Karnataka Congress has received multiple ticket applications in 36 constituencies where it has its own sitting member and this has made selection of candidates difficult for the party that is eyeing a return to power in the 2023 Assembly election.

The Congress currently holds 70 constituencies of which it has received single ticket applications by the incumbent MLAs in 34 segments. But, in the remaining 36 constituencies, the sitting Congress MLAs are feeling jittery as they face competition from local leaders who have applied for the Assembly ticket, according to internal party data analysed by DH.

Out of these 36 constituencies, 13 have two applications each - the incumbent and one more vying for the ticket. In 23 constituencies, there are anywhere between three and 16 ticket aspirants.

Selection of the right candidate is crucial for victory in an Assembly election.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar had invited applications from ticket aspirants. The party had fixed Rs 5,000 as the application fee apart from Rs 2 lakh for general category applicants and Rs one lakh for SC/STs.

At the Congress Legislature Party meeting last month, lawmakers had expressed their displeasure with the decision to invite applications even in constituencies represented by the party.

Kundgol, for example, has received 16 ticket applications, the highest. This includes the incumbent Kusuma Shivalli. Lingsugur and Harihar have nine applicants each, Pavagada eight, seven each in Afzalpur, Bidar, Hagaribommanahalli and Shidlaghatta.

In Pulakeshinagar, MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy faces the ticket contest from B Prasanna Kumar, T S Rama Naik and K C Keshava Murthy. Similarly, Hebbal MLA B S Suresh will be up against late C K Jaffer Sharief’s grandson C K Abdul Rahman Sharief and Krishnappa R.

At Bidar, former minister Rahim Khan has six other ticket aspirants of whom five are Muslims.

“Sitting MLAs are worried that they might not get the ticket. The other worry is that even if they get the ticket, there will be rebellion from those who did not get it,” a source said.

Nine in Kolar

Take Kolar as another example. While the seat was won by the JD(S) in 2018, MLA Srinivas Gowda is now with the Congress. Before leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah announced his decision to contest there, the Congress received applications by nine aspirants, including former Legislative Council chairperson V R Sudarshan and ex-MLC C R Manohar. Not all aspirants will be happy with Siddaramaiah paradropping himself in Kolar, sources pointed out.