Karnataka: Congress picks Hariprasad, Naseer for Council elections

The Congress high command on Wednesday sprang a surprise by announcing the candidature of senior leader and four-time Rajya Sabha member B K Hariprasad, along with sitting MLC Naseer Ahmed for the biennial election to the Legislative Council scheduled on June 29.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidatures of Hariprasad and Ahmed for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, said a statement by party general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The term of Hariprasad as Rajya Sabha member ends on June 25. Ahmed's term as MLC ends on June 30.

In the elections to seven seats of the Council, the Congress can win two seats with its strength of 68 members in the Assembly.

It is said that the party top brass did not bother to consult the state unit, while announcing the candidatures of Kharge for the Rajya Sabha elections earlier and that of Hariprasad for the Council elections.