Karnataka: Congress plans massive outreach on poll promises

The Congress decided on Friday to reach 1.8 crore Karnataka households in a door-to-door campaign that will begin February 3 to popularise the party's poll promises to citizens.

This was discussed at the Karnataka Congress' Campaign Committee meeting.

The Congress wants to extol the Gruha Jyoti promise of free power up to 200 units to all households and the Gruha Lakshmi financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to the woman head of every family.

The campaign starting February 3 will end on March 10 in which time the Congress has asked its booth-level cadre to form teams of 50 members to visit 2,500 homes daily. They have been asked to cover 75,000 homes in every assembly constituency.

During the campaign, Congress workers will give citizens a guarantee card signed by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. Party workers will also collect basic details of citizens.

Apart from pasting Congress stickers outside homes, the party has decided to carry out a branding exercise for the two poll promises in every constituency, which includes street plays and corner meetings.

"We will have a compact set of important poll guarantees. Five important things that we promise will be flagship schemes if we come to power will be highlighted," a senior Congress leader said.

Separate campaigns

On February 3, the next phase of the Praja Dhwani poll tour will start with Siddaramaiah helming it from Basavakalyan in Bidar. Shivakumar will start his separate tour from the south, likely from Kurudamale in Kolar. At present, the two leaders are touring districts together.

On February 12 or 13, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will swap. Siddaramaiah will start his campaign from the south and Shivakumar north.

"They will cover all constituencies except those that were touched recently," a source said. "The idea is to cover as many taluks as possible, especially those where Congress is weak and not so strong."