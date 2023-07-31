Karnataka Congress rejig ahead of Lok Sabha polls?

The Congress is likely to rejig its Karnataka team ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

It is said that three of the five Karnataka Congress working presidents - Satish Jarkiholi, Eshwar Khandre and Ramalinga Reddy - may be replaced as they have ministerial duties to perform. Two other working presidents are Saleem Ahmed and B N Chandrappa.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the Congress top brass, which is scheduled to meet ministers and senior leaders on August 2, will discuss the possibility of forming a 'new team' to ensure the party's victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Jarkiholi said he has already sought to be relieved as KPCC working president after being appointed as a minister.

"Many of us have become ministers and we're not able to give full time to party work. Therefore, forming a new team will be inevitable and this could be one of the important topics that will be discussed during the August 2 meeting," Jarkiholi said.

The minister also said that fielding some ministers for the Lok Sabha polls may be discussed. "My name is doing rounds for the Belgaum Lok Sabha seat. The name of Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa is being discussed, but it's not confirmed," he said.

Jarkiholi said that the MLAs must exercise patience while demanding transfer of officials. "Not all demands of MLAs can be met. Some of the demands can not be met due to administrative restrictions. In all 40 departments several officials have brought stay from tribunals after the new dispensation transferred them. Demands of transfers can be met in a phased manner," he said.

The minister maintained that as of now there was no need to form a coordination committee to monitor the functioning of the state government or address the concerns of MLAs. "In politics or otherwise we can not make everyone happy. If we satisfy a MLA in transfer he might be upset with funds, if we satisfy him in both he might come out with a third or fourth issue. So, as long as we are there some MLAs will have problems with one or the other. We too will be finding solutions everyday and for this coordination committee may not be formed," he contended.