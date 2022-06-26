Karnataka Congress smells scam in Ramesh Jarkiholi-backed sugar factory

The Karnataka Congress has alleged that former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was involved in a Rs 819-crore scam involving the co-operative sector.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Lakshman alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Maharastra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were directly involved in the scam and sought a probe into the irregularities. The scam, according to Lakshman, involved Soubhagya Lakshmi Sugars Ltd which had raised Rs 578.39 cr in loan primarily from co-operative banks. Of the six board of directors of the company, four are related to Ramesh Jarkiholi, he claimed.
The apex bank has issued notice to the DCC banks to recover the loans in 2019. Though Apex Bank chairman and BJP legislator Belli Prakash wrote to Belagavi DC, referring to the notice, the district administration has not taken any action, according to Lakshman.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off
MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win
Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race
Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts
Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi