Karnataka Congress terms announcement of nod for Mahadayi DPR 'eyewash'

A day after the announcement regarding the Central Water Commission's nod for Karnataka's DPR for Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) project came, Congress leaders on Friday termed it a mere 'eyewash' and an attempt to 'misguide' people.

"The order according the approval for the DPR is undated. It says the approval is subject to decision on special leave petitions before the Supreme Court, and various permissions are also needed. Why BJP leaders are saying so many lies. B S Yediyurappa also did the same thing earlier, and why Pralhad Joshi who is in a responsible position is telling lie? It is only a political chocolate and an attempt to misguide all," said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar.

He added that Joshi tweeted about the CWC's nod after the Congress announced a mega rally over Mahadayi issue in Hubballi on January 2 and it got huge support from people. "Our struggle will not stop, and January 2 rally will be held at any cost," he noted.

Shivakumar also challenged the BJP to get cases filed before the Supreme Court over Mahadayi issue withdrawn, as it is in power in all states concerned and at the Centre. "Why are you afraid to do that," he asked, charging that the BJP has been doing injustice to the people of Karnataka.

BJP cheating, says Surjewala

Meanwhile, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala observed that the announcement of nod for the DPR came as BJP leaders had to show that they were doing something, after the Congress announced its rally over Mahadayi issue.

"Where is forest and environment clearance, where is tender? They have been cheating the people over Krishna and Mahadayi issues. Amit Shah is in Karnataka now, and he will not speak about these issues, as Shah and Modi are those who are making Karnataka deprived of its rights in Krishna and Mahadayi projects," Surjewala said.

When Congress government comes to power after Assembly polls, over Rs 40,000 crore budgetary allocation would be made for Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Phase-3 every year. Rs 3,000 crore would be provided for Mahadayi project, while Rs 500 crore would be given in the first Cabinet meeting itself, he added.

On reservation

KPCC president D K Shivakumar also felt that the Cabinet's decision to create new OBC categories, to do away with a few existing categories and to use EWS quota for Vokkaligas and Lingayats is just an eyewash.

Stating that the Congress supports the communities demanding their rights, he said, "We are not beggars, and our struggle continues for getting justice for people".

"They are making Karnataka a litigation-bound state by taking such decisions, and they are trying to misguide. They have not yet included SC-ST quota hike in the ninth schedule of the Constitution. Will mere announcement bring any benefit? Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had no courage to announce those decisions on Thursday. BJP leaders have internal difference in this issue," Shivakumar added.

When we come to power, we will do justice to all, he noted.