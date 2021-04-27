Karnataka Congress to set up helpline, control room for Covid care

Karnataka Congress to set up Covid care helpline

It will also depute doctors for consultation, D K Shivakumar said

Shruthi HM Sastry
  • Apr 27 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 01:22 ist
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will soon establish a helpline and a control room for Covid care in the state, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said Tuesday.

The party leaders and volunteers will work in tandem to ensure beds, ambulances, medicines, and food for those in crisis. It will also depute doctors for consultation. Further, for those who have lost their loved ones, it will help with cremation arrangements, the Congress leader said.

"The party will keep aside politics for now and will work to serve the people," he added.

The initiative is based on directions issued by AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala.

Interacting with the state leaders through a video conference, the party's national leader said the Karnataka government has failed to provide infrastructure for Covid care, be it an ambulance, medicine, or necessary infrastructure for cremation, he alleged. 

At such a time, the Congress party has to step in and ensure that people get help on time, Surjewala urged the party members. 

Karnataka
Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus
D K Shivakumar

