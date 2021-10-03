'Karnataka Congress will split in two before polls'

Karnataka Congress will split in two before Assembly polls: K S Eshwarappa

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar want power, Eshwarappa said

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Oct 03 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 14:15 ist
K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH file photo

Minister for Rural Development and Panchaya Raj K S Eshwarappa on Sunday said Karnataka Congress will be divided into two before the next Assembly elections.

The Minister was speaking to reporters here during a bicycle rally organised as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. "Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar want power. The party will be divided because of their prestige," he said.

"The leaders are under illusion and they want to come to power at any cost. Shivakumar is making futile efforts to lure BJP workers and leaders and Siddaramaiah is dreaming of becoming Chief Minister again. Both should be admitted to a hospital," he commented.

