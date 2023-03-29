Karnataka: Congress workers protest Sullia candidate ticket

Dissidence in Congress has come out in the open with a few party workers from Sullia staging a protest in front of the DCC office in Mangaluru, opposing the candidature of G Krishnappa from the reserve constituency of Sullia in Dakshina Kannada.

The Congress workers arrived in buses from Sullia to Mangaluru and demanded tickets for their leader Nanda Kumar to contest from Sullia.

They held placards which read “give B form for Nanda Kumar and we will ensure the victory of Congress,” “We do not want candidate selected by leaders, give tickets to a winning candidate.” The protesters were also holding posters of Congress leader Nanda Kumar.

In fact, soon after the first list of Congress candidates was released recently, ticket aspirant Nanda Kumar had said “My name was in the forefront during a survey conducted by AICC and KPCC. The high command had ignored the sentiments of Congress workers in the constituency. I will discuss with workers and take a call on a future course of action.” he had said.