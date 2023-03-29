K'taka: Cong workers protest Sullia candidate ticket

Karnataka: Congress workers protest Sullia candidate ticket

The Congress workers arrived in buses from Sullia to Mangaluru and demanded tickets for their leader Nanda Kumar to contest from Sullia

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 29 2023, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 15:02 ist
Congress workers from Sullia staging a protest in front of DCC office in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Dissidence in Congress has come out in the open with a few party workers from Sullia staging a protest in front of the DCC office in Mangaluru, opposing the candidature of G Krishnappa from the reserve constituency of Sullia in Dakshina Kannada.

The Congress workers arrived in buses from Sullia to Mangaluru and demanded tickets for their leader Nanda Kumar to contest from Sullia.

They held placards which read “give B form for Nanda Kumar and we will ensure the victory of Congress,” “We do not want candidate selected by leaders, give tickets to a winning candidate.” The protesters were also holding posters of Congress leader Nanda Kumar.

In fact, soon after the first list of Congress candidates was released recently, ticket aspirant Nanda Kumar had said “My name was in the forefront during a survey conducted by AICC and KPCC. The high command had ignored the sentiments of Congress workers in the constituency. I will discuss with workers and take a call on a future course of action.” he had said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka News
Sullia
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Climate action ever more urgent

Climate action ever more urgent

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

 