Karnataka 'corruption capital of India': Shivakumar

Karnataka 'corruption capital of India': Shivakumar on contractors' 40% commission charge, Idgah Maidan row

In order to cover up corruption, the govt is coming up with hijab, halal, the Idgah issue, Shivakumar said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2022, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 14:21 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI file photo

In the wake of the recent row over celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan and the Karnataka State Contractors' Association writing to PM Narendra Modi over a 40 per cent commission row, state Congress president D K Shivakumar has termed Karnataka the "corruption capital of the country."

"Karnataka has become the corruption capital of the country. In order to cover that up, they are coming up with hijab, halal, the Idgah issue and all these," Shivakumar told NDTV.

While the order permitting celebrations at the Idgah ground in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet was struck down by the Supreme Court, celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi were allowed by the High Court, which had taken up emergency hearing of the plea late on August 30.

Also read: D K Shivakumar's aide Vijay Mulgund gets CBI notice

Speaking on the 40 per cent commission row, over which the KSCA wrote to PM Modi, Shivakumar told the publication, "The contractors' association has openly written to the Prime Minister about the corruption allegations. Why they wrote? The Prime Minister had said, 'I won't eat nor allow anyone to eat'. The association asked the PM what is happening in Karnataka?"

Earlier, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol had on August 26 accused KSCA president D Kempanna of being “sponsored by the Congress” and defended his government in the face of the allegations. However, Shivakumar said that the commission during the Congress government was only 10 per cent.

A second allegation of corruption against the state government was forwared to PM Modi by The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA), which also released an audio clip purportedly featuring a block education officer (BEO) demanding a cut to process an application seeking renewal of recognition. It claimed the letter sent to the PM on August 26 was the third such letter, and directly charged School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh.

Shivakumar said he was "ashamed" that this was happening in a state like Karnataka, where "highly educated, progressive people live".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

D K Shivakumar
Karnataka
Corruption
BJP
commission
Narendra Modi
Congress

What's Brewing

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

79th Venice International Film Festival gets under way

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

How climate change is affecting the Pacific Crest trail

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

'The Rings of Power' premiere review: Treading the past

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

 