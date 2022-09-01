Karnataka 'corruption capital of India': Shivakumar on contractors' 40% commission charge, Idgah Maidan row

In the wake of the recent row over celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan and the Karnataka State Contractors' Association writing to PM Narendra Modi over a 40 per cent commission row, state Congress president D K Shivakumar has termed Karnataka the "corruption capital of the country."

"Karnataka has become the corruption capital of the country. In order to cover that up, they are coming up with hijab, halal, the Idgah issue and all these," Shivakumar told NDTV.

While the order permitting celebrations at the Idgah ground in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet was struck down by the Supreme Court, celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi were allowed by the High Court, which had taken up emergency hearing of the plea late on August 30.

Speaking on the 40 per cent commission row, over which the KSCA wrote to PM Modi, Shivakumar told the publication, "The contractors' association has openly written to the Prime Minister about the corruption allegations. Why they wrote? The Prime Minister had said, 'I won't eat nor allow anyone to eat'. The association asked the PM what is happening in Karnataka?"

Earlier, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol had on August 26 accused KSCA president D Kempanna of being “sponsored by the Congress” and defended his government in the face of the allegations. However, Shivakumar said that the commission during the Congress government was only 10 per cent.

A second allegation of corruption against the state government was forwared to PM Modi by The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA), which also released an audio clip purportedly featuring a block education officer (BEO) demanding a cut to process an application seeking renewal of recognition. It claimed the letter sent to the PM on August 26 was the third such letter, and directly charged School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh.

Shivakumar said he was "ashamed" that this was happening in a state like Karnataka, where "highly educated, progressive people live".