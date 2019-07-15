Karnataka crisis: Trust vote on July 18, says Speaker

The confidence motion moved by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy would be taken up in the Assembly on July 18, Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar said Monday.

The date has been fixed after consulting both the opposition and ruling coalition leaders during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, Kumar announced in the assembly. The Speaker also adjourned the House till Thursday.

Karnataka LIVE | Speaker adjourns Legislative Assembly session till July 18, floor test same day

He said the motion moved by Kumaraswamy, who is also the House leader, would be taken up at 11 AM. Earlier, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said it has been decided that on Thursday the confidence motion would be taken up for debate.

"Both parties have agreed for the confidence motion at 11 AM on Thursday," Siddaramaiah told reporters, emerging out of the BAC meeting. The BJP, which had earlier sought to move a no-confidence motion, said it has agreed for the trust vote schedule.

Speaking to reporters, BJP senior legislator J C Madhuswamy said the party has agreed for it and added that it also demanded that no bills should be tabled till the government proved its majority. The BJP also demanded that there should not be any business conducted in the assembly for the next two days, said Madhuswamy.