Karnataka: D K Shivakumar sheds tears as Congress gears up for coronation

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar turned emotional on Tuesday when he oversaw a dry run of his grand formal coronation scheduled for July 2.

The 3-hour-long exercise unveiled what promises to be a made-for-television event on July 2 that will be held across 7,831 locations in the state.

While Shivakumar will take charge as the party president in the party’s Bengaluru headquarters, party workers across the state will join him simultaneously in lighting a lamp, singing Vande Mataram and reading the Constitution’s preamble. The entire event will be streamed live.

"This is the lamp that took shape when I was in jail," an emotional Shivakumar said, pointing at a lamp that he lit along with other senior leaders.

"I started off as a student leader and I’ve been loyal to the party ever since. I’ve carried out so many responsibilities without any power. The party has now identified Shivakumar as someone who did time in jail and despite the uncertainty of when I’ll be out," he said, thanking his supporters.

"Sonia Gandhi came to jail and spent one hour with me. She instilled power in me and appointed me to this position,” he said while his voice wavered because of the emotions.

Shivakumar was appointed as KPCC president on March 11, but the Covid-19 lockdown kept him from taking formal charge of the party's affairs.

On the occasion, Shivakumar vowed to revamp an otherwise rundown party. "We must become a cadre-based party. Through this event, we must send a message of unity to the entire country.”

He also sought to invoke the Congress’ legacy. “The BJP doesn’t have the strength to wear the tricolour, neither do the Janata Dal, communist parties and others. You should be proud of being a Congressman, because Congress was the first national party formed for the sake of the country,” he said.

Shivakumar has appointed some 400 coordinators for the July 2 event. "All of you will be given a tracker with which we’ll know where you sit and sleep," he said.