Karnataka: Delay in releasing funds irks legislators

Legislators have alleged that delay in releasing Local Area Development funds had affected development activities in their respective constituencies.

The issue was raised in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the Legislative Council, with MLCs taking exception to the delay.

Congress MLC Sharanappa Mattur said that LAD funds were not released for almost a year. “If the funds are not released by March 31, the money will lapse,” he said.

According to the legislators, only Rs 50 lakh of the Rs two crore was released till date. A total of Rs 450 cr meant for the LAD funds of 300 MLA and MLCs are yet to be released. Yediyurappa said that he would take up the issue and ensure that the funds are released at the earliest.