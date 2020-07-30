Karnataka Dy CM Laxman Savadi meets B S Yediyurappa, apprises him of meetings with Union ministers

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi called on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday, after days of speculation over his visit to Delhi ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle in the

state.

Speaking to reporters, Savadi said that it was a routine visit and that he informed Yediyurappa about his meetings with the union ministers.

“The CM enquired about the proposals and whether they would be accepted,” Savadi said.

Dismissing speculation of him lobbying for the chief ministerial post as a media creation, Savadi said such news were not new for the 78-year-old Yediyurappa. “Why will he take it seriously?” he said.

On Cabinet expansion, he said there was no discussion yet neither in Bengaluru nor in Delhi.

“Discussions will be held at the right time,” the DyCM said, adding that the CM and the party leadership will take a call on the issue.

Savadi’s visit to Delhi on Monday, by skipping the event held to mark the one-year fete of the BJP government in Karnataka, had set off several theories - ranging from his removal from the Cabinet to his elevation as CM.

CM may visit Delhi soon

Yediyurappa is likely to fly to Delhi before August 15 to finalise Cabinet expansion.

Apart from the inclusion of MLCs M T B Nagaraj, A H Vishwanath and R Shankar - who have been assured berths by the CM - MLAs such as Umesh Katti and Arvind Limbavali are mounting pressure to be inducted in the Cabinet.

Several names, including the likes of DyCM and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle and Mines and Geology Minister C C Patil, are said to be in the list incumbents who might be dropped.

The date for Yediyurappa’s visit to Delhi is yet to be finalised, even as sources hint at a cabinet expansion in the second week of August.

The CM had a tough time finalising appointments with the high command during the last Cabinet expansion. He had to wait for two months, after rebel legislators of the Congress-JD(S) coalition won the bypolls in December 2019, to induct them in the Cabinet as the high command dragged its feet over the matter.