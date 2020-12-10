Karnataka: Empty Opposition benches mar Thursday’s Assembly

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress boycotted the Legislative Assembly proceedings on Thursday and the Opposition benches were empty since even the JD(S) did not show up.

The Congress boycotted the Assembly in protest against the manner in which the BJP government tabled the anti-cow slaughter Bill on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Siddaramaiah chaired the Congress Legislature Party meeting after which he led his MLAs towards Freedom Park by walk-in support of farmers protesting there. In the Assembly, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Law Minister JC Madhuswamy requested the Congress to attend the session.

The Congress claimed that the Bill was tabled even as nothing about it was discussed in Tuesday’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

“I want to clarify that it was decided to take up ordinances already promulgated and other important Bills. So, it’s wrong to say that it was not discussed. Also, since the government said it was an important Bill, the same was included in the supplementary agenda,” Kageri said.

But Madhuswamy was more candid. “In the BAC, I said there will be two-three

Bills that will be tabled. It’s true that we didn’t specify that the anti-cow slaughter Bill was one of them,” he said.

“We pushed for it because we were convinced that the Legislative Council might be adjourned abruptly on Thursday and we had to get this Bill passed there also,” he added.

The four-day session ended with Kageri adjourning the House sine die.

Congress will undo amendments

Addressing agitating farmers at Freedom Park, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress would "undo" the controversial amendments to laws related to the APMCs, land reforms and labour if the Congress came to power.

"If we win the next election, we will undo the amendments. This is my commitment," Siddaramaiah said, adding that the Congress "fully supported" the farmers' protest.

He also took a dig at his arch-rival HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S).

"I don't know with what mouth Kumaraswamy defends the land reforms amendments. His father (HD Deve Gowda) and brother (HD Revanna) claim to be pro-farmer," he said.