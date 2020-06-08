Karnataka: Eranna Kadadi & Ashok Gasti chosen as BJP's RS candidates

K'taka: Eranna Kadadi, Ashok Gasti BJP RS candidates

The BJP high command, on Monday, rejected the three names sent by the Karnataka unit of BJP for the Rajya Sabha polls.

  • Jun 08 2020, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 13:51 ist
Eranna Kadadi. DH Photo

The BJP on Monday announced the candidature of Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti for the Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka, scheduled for June 19. Declaring its loyalists as candidates, the central leadership rejected all three names sent by its state unit.

 

"Both Kadadi and Gasti are grassroot workers and the organisation has recognised their contribution and named them candidates for the Upper House elections," said a senior party leader.



Kadadi belongs to the Veerashiva Lingayat community from the Belagavi district. He earlier served as the party's Belagavi district President and a Zilla Panchayat member. Gasti belongs to the Savitha Samaj from Karnataka's Raichur district. He also served as the Belagavi district-in-charge secretary. 



Earlier, the state unit had recommended three names for the party's top brass for approval such as outgoing Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore, former Lok Sabha member Ramesh Katti and hotelier Prakash Shetty.



However, the party's central leadership rejected all the three names. "Kadadi and Gasti have been working in the party for long," said another party leader. 



The elections for the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka is to be held on June 19 and last date for filing nominations will be June 9.



Congress announced senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge as its RS candidate while former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda will file nominations as J D (S) candidates.



Four Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka B K Hariprasad, Rajeev Gowda, Prabhakar Kore and Kupendra Reddy will retire on June 25.

Karnataka
BJP
Rajya Sabha

