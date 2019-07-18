Karnataka floor test: Parties' possible vote shares

The scenario at the Vidhana Soudha has heated up after the session was adjourned until Friday, 11 a.m. Earlier, Governor Vajubhai Vala had recommended to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar that the Karnataka floor test should be held by the end of the day on July 18. Ahead of a pending floor test, BJP MLAs plan to sit on an overnight 'dharna' in the state assembly demanding that the Speaker replies to the Governor's letter. Here are the numbers that change the face of the political game in Karnataka:

Pre resignations:

BJP: 105

Congress: 79 (including nominated member)

JD(S): 37

Independents: 2

BSP: 1

Total: 224

Post resignations: 15 MLAs - 12 Cong + 3 JD (S)

BJP: 105

Congress: 67

JD(S): 34

Independents: 2

BSP: 1

Total: 208

The majority number is 105.

The coalition government has 102 members in its favour, as of now. Presently, both the independents have pledged their support to the BJP, which will then have 107 in their favour.

The BSP member, though, is yet to make a decision.



The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to fix a deadline for the Assembly Speaker to decide on the resignations of the rebel MLAs. However, it did rule that the MLAs should not be compelled to attend the proceedings of the state Assembly. The speaker said that he would conduct himself “responsibly in accordance with constitutional principles.”