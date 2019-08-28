'Karnataka getting stepmotherly treatment from Centre'

Congress Legislature Party Leader Siddaramaiah alleged that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been meting out stepmotherly treatment to the state and has failed to release funds for the flood-affected despite nature's fury.

Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Wednesday that visit to the flood-affected areas and aerial survey by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were for namesake. The state reeled under severe floods for over 20 days and not a single penny has been released by the Centre.

He said that the calamity relief fund of Rs 1029 crore released by the Centre was for the severe drought situation faced during the previous Rabbi season and report submitted by the state in the month of February last. It cannot be taken as flood relief funds as being propagated by the leaders of the BJP.

Siddaramaiah stated that the flood situation witnessed this year has been more severe than the floods witnessed during 2005-06 and in 2009. The Centre should immediately release Rs 5000 crore as interim relief. The Central team has visited the state and based on its report relief should be released.

It appeared that the natural calamities were not the first priority for Modi, but foreign visits were, he said. The Prime Minister could have conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of the state and come to its aid, but that has not happened. The Modi government is not concerned about the poor, farmers and Dalits, said Sidddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that the Indira Canteen was a programme for the poor and the state government had to release funds. State’s budget was over Rs 2 lakh thousand crore and Indira Canteens require Rs 300 crore, a small amount as compared to the budget.