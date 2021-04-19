Karnataka government caught unawares of coronavirus second wave: Opposition

Congress legislators on Monday slammed the BJP-led state government for allegedly being caught unawares of the Covid-19 second wave.

The meeting, convened by the government to discuss the pandemic in Bengaluru, served as a platform for the Congress leaders to attack the government on the way it has handled the second wave.

“Why didn’t the government take precautions two-three months ago? No answer. How do we help people who aren’t finding beds, ventilators and medicines? No answer. There was no solution,” former minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, accusing the government of calling the meeting “to hide their failures”.

The government should shoulder its responsibilities and offer solutions in times of crisis, Gowda said. “But, the meeting was just for show and there were no people specific solutions.”

KPCC working president Ramalinga Reddy said every household should be given Rs 25,000 if a lockdown was imposed. Congress MLC CM Ibrahim favoured prohibitory orders instead of a lockdown.

Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said the government should set aside 25 hospital beds for legislators who can allot them to the needy.

Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh, the lone Congress MP from Karnataka, said the government was drowning. “And they want to take us down with them.”