Karnataka government cheated people by lying about Covid-19 vaccines: Congress

Congress legislators led by seniors Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhana Soudha against the government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation.

The leaders shouted slogans against the BJP government in a “symbolic” protest.

“We don’t know what’s happening in the government. They have lost the plot,” Shivakumar said, adding that his party’s protest against the government’s “failure” will continue.

“The government has cheated people by lying about vaccines,” Siddaramaiah said.

“If there aren’t enough vaccines, why did they say they’d inoculate everybody? What was the need to formally launch the vaccination drive in the state,” he asked, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also attacked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for not announcing any relief measures for those affected by the lockdown.