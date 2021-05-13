State govt cheated people by lying about vaccines: Cong

Karnataka government cheated people by lying about Covid-19 vaccines: Congress

Congress leaders shouted slogans against the BJP government in a 'symbolic' protest at Vidhana Soudha

Bharat Joshi
Bharat Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 13 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 02:25 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah and others stage a protest near the Gandhi statue on the premises of Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Congress legislators led by seniors Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhana Soudha against the government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation. 

The leaders shouted slogans against the BJP government in a “symbolic” protest. 

“We don’t know what’s happening in the government. They have lost the plot,” Shivakumar said, adding that his party’s protest against the government’s “failure” will continue. 

Read | Coronavirus vaccine supply could take months: Karnataka Chief Secretary

“The government has cheated people by lying about vaccines,” Siddaramaiah said.

“If there aren’t enough vaccines, why did they say they’d inoculate everybody? What was the need to formally launch the vaccination drive in the state,” he asked, hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

He also attacked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for not announcing any relief measures for those affected by the lockdown.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Congress
COVID-19
Coronavirus
D K Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

Brain chip allows paralysed man to write

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

India may overtake China as most populous country soon

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Bored of WFH? IRCTC offers 'work from hotel' package

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

Is it safe to get vaccinated during pregnancy?

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

'Weddings during lockdown may increase child marriages'

 