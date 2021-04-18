Govt has failed in tackling Covid-19 crisis, says DKS

Karnataka government has failed in tackling Covid-19 crisis, says D K Shivakumar

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the PM is not concerned about the health of the people as he campaigned for votes

  Apr 18 2021
  updated: Apr 19 2021
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that the state government had failed in tackling the Covid-19 crisis in Karnataka. 

“There are complaints of non-availability of Remdesvir injection and shortage of beds at hospitals. What are the officials doing?” he said. Shivakumar accused the government of turning a blind eye to the plight of the general public and failing to offer financial aid at the time of crisis.

“Government is digging a well when the house is on fire,” he said, advising the government to deploy officials from all departments for containing Covid-19. The government should set aside Rs 300 cr to manage the crisis, he said.

Noting a lack of space in burial grounds for Covid-19 victims, Shivakumar demanded the government to identify land for the purpose. The government must also ensure free treatment for patients, he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the PM is not concerned about the health of the people as he campaigned for votes despite the pandemic. “Only elections are important for him,” he said.

Recalling the Rs 20 lakh-cr package announced by the Centre, Shivakumar sought to know about the beneficiaries of the package.

He was speaking after inducting former JD(S) legislator K Raju to Congress.

