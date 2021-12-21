Karnataka government to convince Centre on ST tag for Kaadu Gollas: Madhuswamy

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the proposal to bring the Kaadu Golla community under the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST) is held up as the Centre has sought clarity on their customs and practices being similar to those followed by Hindus.

Kaadu Gollas form a part of the Golla (Yadava) community.

The issue was discussed at length, with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, BJP’s K Poornima, K M Shivalinge Gowda of the JD(S) and others arguing that Kaadu Gollas should come under the ST category. They are currently considered as OBCs.

“The [anthropological report] says Kaadu Gollas are on par with Hindus when it comes to customs and practices of marriage and worship. The registrar-general has asked whether or not they can be considered STs. We need to clarify this,” Madhuswamy said.

“We’ve been made aware of the fact that Kaadu Gollas are tribal in nature and they differ in all respects from Hindu religion. If there’s any community that doesn’t have the concept of a widow, it’s Kaadu Gollas,” Madhuswamy said, assuring the Assembly that the government will try to convince the Centre on giving the ST tag to Kaadu Gollas.

Siddaramaiah said the anthropological report had certified that Kaadu Gollas are fit to be considered as STs as they have all the characteristics of a tribal community. “They live in hattis. Even to this day, their women are ostracized during periods and child birth. These practices exist because of low education,” he said.

“My government had commissioned the anthropological report based on which it was recommended to the Centre in 2014 to bring Kaadu Gollas under ST. It was only last month the Centre wrote back seeking clarification,” he said.

