Karnataka government to follow SC, HC ruling on using loudspeakers: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will follow the Supreme and High Court orders on using loudspeakers in public places.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said instructions have been issued to resolve the Azaan issue harmoniously by holding peace committee meetings at the police station level. The DG&IGP has already issued a circular to follow the court ruling on the decibel, he said.

Replying to a question, Bommai said unity in the BJP is stronger than it was earlier. There are no differences in the party. A few issues that had cropped up have been resolved. “We are more united than ever,” he claimed. On naming the Shivamogga Airport former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, the chief minister spelt out that no differences cropped up in this regard.

