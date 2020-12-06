Karnataka government will collapse soon, says Randeep Singh Surjewala

Predicting the BJP government to collapse like a pack of cards, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala advised state Congress leaders to set aside personal differences and strive for the party.

Speaking at a meeting of senior Congress leaders, Surjewala said that once Congress secured wins in gram panchayat and BBMP elections, BJP government would crumble under its own weight. "And then Congress party will come back to power," he said, urging leaders from the party to forsake their personal ambition for power.

Such decisions, Surjewala said, would ensure that Congress retains power in six months and will empower party workers. He was speaking at a party meeting held ahead of various upcoming elections in the state.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that party should provide opportunity to newcomers to vitalise its cadres and strengthen its social media presence.