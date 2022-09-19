Karnataka withdraws Industrial Disputes Amendment Bill

Karnataka government withdraws Industrial Disputes Amendment Bill

The Amendment Bill was aimed at making only those establishments that employ 300 or more people seek permission from the government for closure

The Bill that tweaks labour laws was passed in the Legislative Assembly, but was defeated in the Council by the united Opposition of Congress and JD(S). Credit: IANS Photo

The Karnataka government on Monday withdrew the Karnataka Industrial Disputes and Certain Other Laws (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Bill that tweaks labour laws was passed in the Legislative Assembly, but was defeated in the Council by the united Opposition of Congress and JD(S).

The Amendment Bill was aimed at making only those establishments that employ 300 or more people seek permission from the government for closure, retrenchment, or layoff.

It also proposed to increase the overtime work of employees in any quarter from 75 to 125 hours. Several labour organisations and the Opposition parties had opposed the Bill.

The Bill was withdrawn amid din in the Assembly with sloganeering by both the Opposition and the ruling party over corruption prevailing in the State.

