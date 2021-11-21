Karnataka govt behaving like a touring talkies, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka behaving like touring talkies: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah was attacking the ongoing Yatra of the state BJP, being organised in four contigents ahead of the MLC elections from the local body constituencies

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP government for participating in the 'Jana Swaraj Yatra' ahead of the MLC polls, despite floods in many parts of the state.

"The government which should have rushed to provide relief is roaming around the state performing a play called Jana Swaraj (Yatra)," he said.

Half the state is hit by unseasonal rainfall, leading to extensive crop loss. "However, the state government is behaving like a touring talkies," he said, attacking the government for organising the yatra. This is not a Jana Swaraj Yatra but a 'Jana Barbad Yatra', Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Siddaramaiah was attacking the ongoing Yatra of the state BJP, being organised in four contigents ahead of the MLC elections from the local body constituencies.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, your honeymoon period is over. Stop this drama of your ministers now and rush them to the rain-affected districts. Start relief works for those shedding tears after suffering losses," he said.

