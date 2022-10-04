Karnataka govt country's most corrupt, says Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Karnataka has the most corrupt government in the country. “Corruption has gone beyond limits and there is no solution to people’s problems,” he said.

Speaking at the public meeting near Pandavapura bus stand, he said, “People have to pay bribes to get work done. The government has earned the tag as a “40 per cent commission government”. Farmers, labourers and small businessmen too are not spared. There is no hope even after a contractor wrote to the prime minister about corruption,” he said.

“The main objective of the yatra is against corruption and the march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will continue. There is an overwhelming response to the padayatra and people are sharing their problems,” he said.

There was a slight change in the programme in Mandya as Rahul returned to Mysuru to have darshan of goddess Chamundeshwari.

As a result, an interaction planned with children of Parivartana School and youth farmers in Srirangapatna at 11 am had to be cancelled. Later, he resumed the padayatra at 2 pm from Srirangapatna bus stand. As most of the walkers were youths, Rahul covered 13 km in two hours.

There will be a two-day break to the yatra for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami. The march will resume on October 6. Rahul and Sonia are staying at a resort in H D Kote taluk.