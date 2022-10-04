Karnataka govt country's most corrupt, says Rahul

Karnataka govt country's most corrupt, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is in the state for the Karnataka leg of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

DHNS
DHNS, Mandya,
  • Oct 04 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 03:49 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a young supporter during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Mandya district, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Karnataka has the most corrupt government in the country. “Corruption has gone beyond limits and there is no solution to people’s problems,” he said.

Speaking at the public meeting near Pandavapura bus stand, he said, “People have to pay bribes to get work done. The government has earned the tag as a “40 per cent commission government”. Farmers, labourers and small businessmen too are not spared. There is no hope even after a contractor wrote to the prime minister about corruption,” he said.

“The main objective of the yatra is against corruption and the march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will continue. There is an overwhelming response to the padayatra and people are sharing their problems,” he said.

Also Read | Congress sees strong response to Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mysuru

There was a slight change in the programme in Mandya as Rahul returned to Mysuru to have darshan of goddess Chamundeshwari. 

As a result, an interaction planned with children of Parivartana School and youth farmers in Srirangapatna at 11 am had to be cancelled. Later, he resumed the padayatra at 2 pm from Srirangapatna bus stand. As most of the walkers were youths, Rahul covered 13 km in two hours. 

There will be a two-day break to the yatra for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami. The march will resume on October 6. Rahul and Sonia are staying at a resort in H D Kote taluk.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Indian Politics
India News
Karnataka News
Corruption

What's Brewing

Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain

Digital health IDs in K'taka: Privacy concerns remain

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

Secondhand apparel fly off Insta thrift store shelves

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

IISc-ICMR to collate Indian disease data

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

Delhi govt schools to have a 'Happiness Curriculum'

‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters

‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to help EC raise awareness among voters

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

IAF's prowess gets boost with 'Prachand' LCHs

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

 