Karnataka govt creates Vokkaliga Development Board

The B S Yediyurappa administration on Saturday ordered the establishment of a Vokkaliga Development Board, which the chief minister had promised in the 2021-22 budget with an outlay of Rs 500 crore.

The government order said the Board will be constituted for the welfare of all the sub-sects that are included in the Vokkaliga community: Vokkaliga, Sarpa Vokkaliga, Vakkaliga, Hallikar Vokkaliga, Namdhari Vokkaliga, Gangadkar Vokkaliga, Das Vokkaliga, Reddy Vokkaliga, Marasu Vokkaliga, Gouda, Gowda, Kunchatiga, Kaapu, Heggade, Kamma, Reddy, Goundar, Namadhari Gowda, Uppina Kolaga and Uttama Kolaga.

A separate notification will be issued for jobs in the Vokkaliga Development Board, the order stated.

Vokkaligas are seen as a politically-dominant community. They are estimated to make up for about 15% of the state's population, pegging their influence at par with the Lingayats.

The ruling BJP has been making moves to win over this community whose votes are decisive in the Old Mysuru region.

Last year, the government formed the Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Board and Kadu Golla Development Board.