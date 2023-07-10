Karnataka govt demolishing ‘unauthorised’ farm stays in Hampi: Minister

The Karnataka government is demolishing “unauthorised” resorts, hotels and homestays in and around the world heritage site of Hampi, Urban Development Minister BS Suresha (Byrathi) told the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Suresha was responding to a Zero Hour issue raised by Gangavathi MLA G Janardhana Reddy who said the demolition of “farm stays” in Anegundi is affecting the livelihood of locals.

In his reply, Suresha said 58 resorts, hotels and homestays have been identified as “unauthorised” as they are running in violation of the zonal regulations under the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority.

“The Hampi Authority came into existence in 2003. The Hampi Authority’s comprehensive development plan (CDP) was prepared in 2007 and notified by the government in 2008. There are 15 villages in Gangavathi, including Anegundi, that come under this,” Suresha said.

Suresha said the 58 commercial establishments are functioning on agricultural land without being converted for non-agricultural purposes. “There’s a contempt petition before the High Court. A meeting held under the chief secretary. Of the 58 establishments, 27 have been demolished and another 31 have been locked and closed. There are 21 other cases pending in court,” the minister said.

Suresha also specified that the establishments cannot be regularised. “As per the CDP and zonal regulations, conversion can’t be allowed,” he said.

Raising the issue earlier, Reddy said 2,000 families or 10,000 people depend on the farm stays in Anegundi. “There are G-20 meetings going on. People wanted to protest, but the Hospet MLA HR Gaviyappa and I requested them not to considering the image of our country,” Reddy said.

Reddy said Anegundi must be brought out of the Authority’s ambit. “The Authority itself has submitted recommendations such as allowing 5% of space on one acre of agricultural land for a farm stay. These farm stays must be allowed just like how homestays are functioning across the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yelburga MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi said places like Hampi and Anegundi have become "major drug centres" of Karnataka. “We must first fix that,” he said.

