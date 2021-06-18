Karnataka govt dismisses BJP MLC's Rs 21,473-crore tender scam allegation

A day after BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged irregularities in the tender process of the Upper Bhadra project, the state government on Friday issued a formal clarification refuting the charges.

Vishwanath had alleged that a tender worth Rs 20,000 crore was floated for the Upper Bhadra project without the consent of the Finance Department. However, these allegations are baseless. The tender process is completely transparent, Water Resources Secretary Laxmanrao Peshve said in a statement.

The Finance Department has given administrative approval for Rs 21,473 crore in concern with the Upper Bhadra Project, based on a detailed project report in December 2020. The project has also received the approval of the state Cabinet. Followed by this, the technical committee of the Jal Shakti Ministry has given approval for Rs 16,125 crore and this amount will be pitched in by the Centre. The Centre has also directed Karnataka to complete the project by 2023-24.

There is no dearth of funds for the project to be taken forward as claimed by Vishwanath, the statement said.

Followed by this approval and the deadline set by the union ministry, the state government called for tenders worth Rs 4,026 crore in seven packages for the drip component. These tenders are in different stages.

Also, a proposal has been sent to the Centre to declare this as a national project and it is before the Centre's investment clearance board, the official said.

The project is expected to provide water for drought-prone parts of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Tumakuru covering 5,57,022 acres.

Vishwanath, on Thursday, levelled corruption allegations against Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra citing the example of the Upper Bhadra project in which he claimed kickbacks were involved.