Karnataka govt failed to contain Covid-19: Kumaraswamy

Karnataka govt has failed to contain Covid-19,says Kumaraswamy

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 24 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 22:19 ist

Alleging that the State government has failed to contain the coronavirus spread in Karnataka, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday appealed to the people to remain indoors to stay safe from the disease.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader slammed the state government for not making adequate arrangements to prevent the spread of the pandemic in Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka.

"The state government has failed to provide proper treatment for the coronavirus disease.There are inadequate beds and ventilators in hospital for just 3,000 to 4,000 patients.

In this situation, voluntary lockdown is the only way out," Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader requested people to stay indoors.

"You can somehow survive if your lives are somehow saved.

Your life in your hands," Kumaraswamy said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

He said the only vaccine for the disease is to remain indoors and claimed the state government was also indirectly saying the same.

Kumaraswamy said the poor and middle class will find it difficult to meet the rates in private hospitals for coronavirus treatment which has been capped at Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000.

"If four or five members of a family get affected, it will require at least Rs 5 to 6 lakh as per the rates fixed by the state government.

How will the poor and middle class afford it?" Kumaraswamy sought to know.

Coronavirus cases exceeded the 10,000 mark on Wednesday with the addition of 397 new cases and 14 fatalities, taking the toll to 164 in Karnataka.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

H D Kumaraswamy
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
JD(S)
BJP

What's Brewing

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Japan's Covid-19 success now hampers search for cures

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Lionel Messi and the dribbles of his life

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

Tension building up between AAP-led Delhi and Centre

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

J&J told to pay $2.1 bn over cancer-causing talc powder

 