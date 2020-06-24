Karnataka govt has failed to contain Covid-19,says Kumaraswamy

Alleging that the State government has failed to contain the coronavirus spread in Karnataka, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday appealed to the people to remain indoors to stay safe from the disease.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader slammed the state government for not making adequate arrangements to prevent the spread of the pandemic in Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka.

"The state government has failed to provide proper treatment for the coronavirus disease.There are inadequate beds and ventilators in hospital for just 3,000 to 4,000 patients.

In this situation, voluntary lockdown is the only way out," Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader requested people to stay indoors.

"You can somehow survive if your lives are somehow saved.

Your life in your hands," Kumaraswamy said.

He said the only vaccine for the disease is to remain indoors and claimed the state government was also indirectly saying the same.

Kumaraswamy said the poor and middle class will find it difficult to meet the rates in private hospitals for coronavirus treatment which has been capped at Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000.

"If four or five members of a family get affected, it will require at least Rs 5 to 6 lakh as per the rates fixed by the state government.

How will the poor and middle class afford it?" Kumaraswamy sought to know.

Coronavirus cases exceeded the 10,000 mark on Wednesday with the addition of 397 new cases and 14 fatalities, taking the toll to 164 in Karnataka.