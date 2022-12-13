Karnataka govt makes move on internal quota with ministerial panel

The Bommai administration on Tuesday constituted a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to make recommendations on providing internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, a politically loaded move ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

This came two days after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the Congress, if voted to power, would decide on internal reservation for Dalits.

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy will head the sub-committee that has Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Fisheries Minister S Angara, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan and Health Minister K Sudhakar as members. Karjol, Angara and Chauhan belong to SC.

The Cabinet sub-committee is expected to revive the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission report, which was submitted to the government in 2012. It recommended reclassification of the SCs into four groups - Right, Left, Touchables and other SCs - for equitable distribution of reservation.

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress was accused of sitting on the report when it was in power between 2013 and 2018, angering the SC (Left) who argue that most of the reservation benefits are taken by the SC (Right). Poll pundits say this resulted in the SC (Left) moving away from the Congress during the 2018 polls.

However, the BJP government’s intent to provide internal reservation could take it into treacherous terrain. Apparently, the Lambanis and Bhovis - touchable Dalits - are not in favour of internal reservation as it would hit their own prospects in terms of benefits. Minister Chavan is a Lambani.

Also, the BJP government’s decision to hike reservation for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent has yet to be ring-fenced under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution, leaving it vulnerable. The Supreme Court had capped reservations at 50 per cent, whereas it stands at 56 per cent in Karnataka now.

However, according to sources, the Congress is wary of the BJP scoring a point on the internal reservation issue.

Apparently, at a meeting of senior leaders in New Delhi chaired by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah was asked to refrain from making reservation-related promises.

On December 11, Siddaramaiah said: “Once we come back to power, Congress will take everyone into confidence and send a recommendation to the central government to implement the Justice Sadashiva report.” It is learnt that this did not go down well with the high command.