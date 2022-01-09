Karnataka govt to keep close watch on Congress campaign

Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai went into a huddle with senior ministers soon after the Mekedatu Padayatra by the Congress kicked off on Sunday.

The meeting decided on a ‘wait and watch’ approach as several ministers were of the view that stopping the campaign at this point of time would result in adverse consequences to BJP in the wake of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections.

However, the meeting resolved to initiate action against Congress leaders under various laws such as the Epidemics Act, for violating the curbs put in place to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The government also decided to keep a close watch on the Congress campaign and decided to step in, in case there was a Covid breakout during the 11-day padayatra.

Counter campaign

Measures to counter the Congress campaign were also discussed during the meeting at CM’s residence in Race Course Road. BJP leaders decided to go to the people with ‘facts of the Mekedatu project’, contending that Congress leaders deliberately delayed the implementation of the project over the years.

Speaking to reporters, Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar lashed out at the Congress leadership for ‘enacting a drama’ just for political purposes. “The padayatra only has the next BBMP elections in mind,” he said. Congress insisting on going ahead with their campaign during the third wave of the pandemic has created a unique situation in the state, he said.“We will show them whether the government is dead or alive,” he said, warning of strict legal action against the organisers.