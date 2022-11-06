Karnataka govt to probe ‘solar scam’ under Congress: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government would probe “big scam” in issuing licences to some private persons for generating solar power, during the Congress party government in the state.

Bommai told reporters that the state government was not probing into Pavagada solar plant, but would investigate issue of licenses to private individuals just after tender bids were opened.

DH had reported last month that the state government was preparing grounds for ordering probe into allegations of irregularities in the tender process to set up solar power units during the Siddaramaiah government.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar was the energy minister then.

A 50-page note has been submitted making a case for an inquiry to be ordered.

Among the selected applications for solar power units were that of Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar’s brother Channaraj Hattiholi, who is now an MLC. Also, Laxmi’s mother Girija Hattiholi was among the applicants.

“In August 2014, Channaraj and Girija had purchased agricultural land just one month before the online application process. Their applications were admitted in just 52 seconds from the start of the process. This raises the question of whether this was a pre-planned irregularity,” the note had stated.