Karnataka govt transfers 2 officers to the same post

Karnataka government transferred two officers to one post in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Karwar with both the officers refusing to give away their transfer.

Three days ago, two officers- Krishnareddy and Baraganti Ashok Kumar turned up at the PWD office with transfer letters for the executive engineer's post, claimed The Times of India.

Sources from the PWD told TOI that they were surprised to see two officers with transfer orders for the same post. "The transfers have been done at the ministerial level. The matter has to be clarified only by the ministry," an officer reportedly told executive engineer Raju Naik, cited TOI.

Last week, the coalition government which on the verge of a breakdown, ordered transfers of 2,000 officials in 10 days.

