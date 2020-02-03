Karnataka hasn't received funds it deserved in 2019: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah stated that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should mention the reduction of grants from the Union Government, in the State budget.

"State has not received funds which it deserved last year. There is an estimate that grants from the Centre will be less by Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore next year. Chief minister should explain all these, and how resources required would be mobilised," he said.

"Karnataka got 42% of funds from the devolution pool earlier, and it is not increased. Centre has reduced grants for different schemes also, and it is allocating fewer funds to southern states. I will speak about this in the budget session," Siddarmaiah noted.

As the State treasury lacks money, development works are hit and compensation is not given crop loss caused by floods, he said.

Reacting to MP Anantkumar Hegde's reported statement about non-violence did not bring freedom, Siddaramaiah said, "He has participated in the freedom struggle, and he is saying so based on that experience".

"Hegde should have become an MP with minimum knowledge of the Constitution, due to which he can become an MP. We should have utmost respect towards freedom fighters," he said.

"A farce called Cabinet expansion is going on, and let us see what would happen after February 6. In my view, no person who betrayed his party should be given ministerial berth," he added.