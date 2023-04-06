Karnataka HC tells EC to decide on AAP's plea for national party tag in a week

The high court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the Election Commission of India (ECI) assured that it would take a decision on the representation, submitted by the party for recognizing it as a national party, in a week's time.

Justice M Nagaprasanna directed the ECI to take a decision by April 13 and dispose of the petition. The petition stated that AAP had fulfilled the requisite criteria for designation of the status of a national party by the ECI under Clause 6B of The Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, after its success in the Delhi and Punjab assembly polls.

As per Clause 6B, a political party that meets the criteria is eligible to be recognised as a national party and continues to be recognised as a national party under Clause 6C, as long as the political party meets the criteria under Clause 6B in the next general or state elections, as the case may be, the party contended.

The petitioner further stated that despite submitting representation dated December 19, 2022, and a reminder Email dated March 15, 2023, the ECI had not taken any decision till now regarding the claim for the grant of national party status.