Karnataka: Hijab issue, Nettaru murder drive coastal's poll narrative

In the 2018 elections, the BJP swept coastal Karnataka with an aggressive Hindutva campaign.

Cut to 2023, the coastal region is witnessing a wave of anti-incumbency coupled with two major episodes that are believed to have polarised voters - the Hijab issue and the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru.

The coastal region has been dubbed as the “laboratory of Hindutva politics”.

In 2018, the BJP won big in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, bagging 12 out of 13 seats.

This time, caste politics will also decide the fate of candidates. For example, the BJP government has made several moves to woo the followers of social reformer Narayana Guru in the coastal region to contain the ‘damage’ caused after the union government rejected a Republic Day tableau of his.

“Mogaveeras, Bunts, Billavas and other prominent communities are seeking representation and trying to take political advantage. In past elections, caste was not a factor in most constituencies. This is partially due to the BJP government’s announcement of corporations for various castes,” political analyst Prof Kokkarne Surendranath Shetty said, adding that there is anti-incumbency as well.

Candidates are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to connect with people through Kambala, Kabaddi, volleyball tourneys, health camps, beach fests and other cultural programmes.

The Bantwal, Puttur, Udupi, Karkala and Mangalore segments are likely to witness a tight fight this time.

Though Congress is yet to announce its candidates, six-time MLA Ramanath Rai’s name is making rounds in Bantwal against sitting BJP member Rajesh Naik.

In Mangalore, a segment held by Congress’ U T Khader, BJP and pro-Hindu organisations have been drumming up support for a Hindu MLA.

The SDPI has already announced its candidate Riyaz Farangipet against Khader, who remains confident that his voters will continue to back him. “Voters will support communal harmony, not those who disrupt it,” he says.

A twist is expected in Puttur if the SDPI fields Shafi Bellare, who was arrested in connection with Nettaru’s murder. There are chances that Congress might field Ashok Rai, a former BJP member, here. In that case, even saffron votes might move away from sitting BJP MLA Sanjeev Matandoor.

At Karkala, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik wants to contest against Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, an RSS product.

“My fight is for real Hindutva. I will fight for corruption-free development in Karkala,” Muthalik has declared.

Congress is relying on its poll ‘guarantees’ and has activated booth-level committees.

“Congress has also announced a separate manifesto for coastal districts. Voters are upset with the price rise and corruption in BJP,” Udupi DCC president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor and DK DCC president Harish Kumar said.

Udupi BJP president Kuilady Suresh Naik said WhatsApp groups are being used at the booth-level to connect with the voters.

DK BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri expressed confidence that his party would win all eight segments in the district.

Nettaru’s murder had sparked outrage against the BJP government. But VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell said it would not have any poll impact.

“The NIA probe revealed that Islamic fundamentalists were behind the murder. Hindus have only one party to look up to and that is BJP,” he said.

The SDPI is trying to cash in on the Hijab controversy. “It is only the hardcore workers who will support SDPI. The SDPI has felt the pinch of the ban on PFI and other allied organisations. Further, SDPI is seen as a communal party,” social activist M G Hegde said, playing down SDPI’s impact on polls.

Shetty concurred, but pointed out that the SDPI can “definitely” divide votes.

According to one Muslim leader, the sentiment is that the government has been discriminatory. “This will have an impact on upcoming polls,” the leader said.