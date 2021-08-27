Karnataka home minister Jnanendra lacks common sense: Kimmane

Slamming Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra for his remarks on the gang-rape case in Mysuru, KPCC Spokesperson and former minister Kimmane Ratnakar said it was evidence that BJP leader does not deserve the post.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said, BJP leader's remarks are tarnishing the image of people of Thirthahalli constituency. Home minister Jnanendra stated that women must not go to secluded places after 7 pm. "Then why do we need police, government?" he questioned and pointed out that Jnanendra was facing five cases related to communal violence. The person who is the accused has been made home minister, he taunted.

Coming down heavily on his political rival, he said Jnanendra lacked the common sense that being a minister he should not speak in favour of a political party and reminded him that he is the home minister for the people of Karnataka and not for BJP.

He said Thirthahalli has produced many eminent leaders including former chief minister late Kadidal Manjappa and Shantaveri Gopal Gowda. They had never made any statement on the basis of caste, religion or party. So, Jnanendra who represents such a constituency must cultivate common sense and maturity.