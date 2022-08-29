Karnataka Housing minister Somanna hits back at Siddaramaiah

Housing Minister V Somanna on Monday threatened to disclose "benaami" assets acquired by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in Mysuru.

"Should I reveal the names you've used to make assets in Mysuru? I have information. I also know what you did in the Arkavathy Layout under the garb of re-do. I will reveal everything when time comes," Somanna said.

Somanna was responding to Siddaramaiah's criticism on housing projects.

"(Siddaramaiah) has lied that I cancelled allotment orders for one lakh houses in Bengaluru. When the Congress was in power, they had merely issued the work order. It was our government that acquired the land and built the houses," Somanna said.

Claiming that he has been accused of pocketing an 18% cut, Somanna said: "Even my boot won't touch bribe money. You did re-do of 300 acres in the Arkavathy Layout. How much did you take for each acre?"