Karnataka is India’s corruption capital: Congress

The Congress on Friday dubbed Karnataka as “India’s corruption capital” and alleged that the BJP government is trying to protect senior lawmaker K S Eshwarappa by “covering up” the death of contractor Santosh Patil.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar told reporters that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders had given a clean chit to Eshwarappa.

“You’ve become a judge and the investigation officer by saying Eshwarappa is innocent. Karnataka has become India’s corruption capital,” he said, after his party’s overnight protest at Vidhana Soudha demanding Eshwarappa’s arrest.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that attempts are being made to save Eshwarappa. “That’s why we want the investigation to be done by the police under the supervision of a High Court judge. And, I want the chief secretary to seize all documents related to the case as there are chances that Eshwarappa may destroy evidence,” he said.

The Congress has decided to fan out across the state and hold protests in all the districts. “We want Eshwarappa to be booked for corruption,” Shivakumar said. Siddaramaiah said the Congress will make all attempts to take this to its logical end.

