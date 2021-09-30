Karnataka Janata Paksha to be reorganised again: Kimmane Ratnakar

Dropping a bombshell in a preliminary meeting convened by District Congress Committee ahead of Legislative Council Polls, KPCC Spokesperson and former minister Kimmane Ratnakar on Thursday said Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) would be reorganised again and JD(S) is likely to extend support to it to bring regional party to power in the state.

Addressing the meeting, Kimmane, without mentioning the name of R M Manjunath Gowda, who embraced Congress by quitting JD(S), said political hopper will embrace KJP by quitting the Congress when the party is reorganised. The efforts are on to bring a regional party to power in Karnataka with the support of KJP and JD(S).

He said JD(S) leaders are taking part in programmes organised by Congress in Thirthahalli taluk. JD(S) General Secretary M Srikanth took part in the padayatra taken out by Congress leader demanding the government to provide lands to Sharavathy project evacuees.

Besides, the photos of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had been used in the Congress party programme held in Bidaragodu. What is the reason behind supporting those who faced the polls against the party's candidates? he questioned and said he would also convene a meeting by inviting leaders of other parties. Will the leaders tolerate it? Ratnakar questioned.

The leaders, who were present in the meeting, objected to his remarks and this led to an exchange of heated arguments between them. Stating that nobody can end his political career, he walked out of the meeting.

