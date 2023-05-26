Karnataka: Kateel calls upon people not to pay electricity bills

K'taka: Kateel urges people not to pay electric bills

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 26 2023, 21:59 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 21:59 ist
Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH Photo

BJP state president and DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that Congress- led government in Karnataka had failed to fulfill its promises on guarantees and appealed to people not to pay electricity bills.  

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar had promised to implement guarantees within 24 hours of coming to power. Government only issued an order on implementing the guarantees schemes. But failed to mention the date of its commencement.  During the election campaign Siddaramaiah had promised 200 units of free electricity for everyone including him and Rs 2,000 for all women. "But government has failed to implement the promises made by Congress,” Kateel said. 

Voters are angry with Congress for failing to fulfill promises. ESCOMs staff are allegedly assaulted by people refusing to pay electricity bills. Lashing at Congress government for engaging in hate politics, Kateel said  BJP workers were assaulted in Bantwal and a case was registered against the victims.  “Former minister C N Ashwath Narayan had made a statement a few months ago and now a FIR was registered against him. Case also was registered against Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja. Government is creating a fearful atmosphere," he charged.

Kateel alleged that Siddaramaiah government had cancelled tenders worth Rs 20,000 crore approved by BJP government. Works were stopped only for demanding 80% commission from contractors, he charged. “This is 80 % government. Lokayukta should also take up investigation against Siddaramaiah," he demanded.

Any attempt to ban RSS will end Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political career, Nalin Kumar Kateel warned on Friday. Reacting to minister Priyank Kharge’s statements banning RSS, Kateel said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had intended to ban RSS. “If they ban RSS or Bajrang Dal, it will be the end of Congress and Siddaramaiah’s political career. Let Siddaramaiah and Priyank Kharge arrest those who shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan," he said.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
BJP
Congress
Nalin Kumar Kateel
Siddaramaiah
Mangaluru

