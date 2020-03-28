Karnataka labourers not forced to leave: Goa CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday denied allegations that 300 labourers, who are native Kannadigas, have been forced to leave Goa for their home state.

Sawant said that the labourers crossed over into Karnataka on Saturday, using internal roads and not the road border between the two states and the state government was not even aware that they had left Goa.

"The 300-odd labourers did not cross the road border. They took an internal road into Karnataka. When Karnataka border police informed us, we brought those labourers back and put them in taluk-level labour camps," Sawant said.

"We are looking after their food and shelter. Any labourer who is not getting the food they can approach our deputy collector office and our helpline number, they will be assisted," Sawant also said.