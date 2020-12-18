Karnataka Legislative Council pandemonium: Show-cause notice to Council secretary

While the blame game continues between Congress and BJP over who was responsible for creating ruckus in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15, Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty has now issued show cause notice to Council secretary KR Mahalakshmi. Going by the visuals captured of the proceedings that day, it appears that the secretary was hand in glove with the ruling party, the chairman has said.

"Bringing shame to the House, BJP leaders stopped me from entering the House and later allowed the deputy chairman to occupy my chair. I request you to give a detailed report on everything that transpired in the House before I was able to enter and after I left the premises," Shetty sought from the secretary.

That apart, the recorded visuals show that the secretary, who is supposed to be in-charge of the House in the chairman's absence, did not intervene when the Deputy Chairman occupied the seat unauthorisedly. It appeared that the secretary was part of the conspiracy in handing out files to the deputy chairman, allowing him to continue the session without the Chairman, Shetty has said. "You have acted in violation of the rules and above the scope of your position as the secretary. Why should not action be initiated against you?" the notice said, giving the secretary 48 hours time to respond.