Legislative Council ruckus: Show-cause notice to Secy

Karnataka Legislative Council pandemonium: Show-cause notice to Council secretary

Going by the visuals, it appears that the secretary was hand in glove with the ruling party, Shetty said

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS,
  • Dec 18 2020, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 12:52 ist
Security personnel attempt to stop ruckus between BJP and Congress leaders, which broke out over the chairman post, during the Karnataka Legislative Council in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI

While the blame game continues between Congress and BJP over who was responsible for creating ruckus in the Karnataka Legislative Council on December 15, Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty has now issued show cause notice to Council secretary KR Mahalakshmi. Going by the visuals captured of the proceedings that day, it appears that the secretary was hand in glove with the ruling party, the chairman has said.

Also Read | Ready to quit, but need to know if I was right: Shetty

"Bringing shame to the House, BJP leaders stopped me from entering the House and later allowed the deputy chairman to occupy my chair. I request you to give a detailed report on everything that transpired in the House before I was able to enter and after I left the premises," Shetty sought from the secretary.

That apart, the recorded visuals show that the secretary, who is supposed to be in-charge of the House in the chairman's absence, did not intervene when the Deputy Chairman occupied the seat unauthorisedly. It appeared that the secretary was part of the conspiracy in handing out files to the deputy chairman, allowing him to continue the session without the Chairman, Shetty has said. "You have acted in violation of the rules and above the scope of your position as the secretary. Why should not action be initiated against you?" the notice said, giving the secretary 48 hours time to respond.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
BJP
legislative council
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic

50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic

Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5

Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her

Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade

Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking

 